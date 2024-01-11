After a first season with a mixed response, Paramount is ready for the return of Master Chief in the series Halo. In this way, just a few weeks before the premiere of the second season, Today the new trailer for this sequel was released, which will arrive on Paramount+ on February 8.

On this occasion, the trailer for the second season of Halo It shows us a much darker tone, where we see the Covenant forces in action. In addition to Master Chief, played by Pablo Schreiber, The trailer also gives us a look at some of the new characters for the series. This video ends with our protagonist observing a war between UNSC and Covenant forces in space along with the slogan “Rise From the Fall.”

This is the official synopsis of the second season of Halo:

“In season two, Master Chief John-117 (Pablo Schreiber) leads his team of elite Spartans against the alien threat known as the Covenant. In the wake of a shocking event on a desolate planet, John can't shake the feeling that his war is about to change and risks everything to prove what no one else will believe: that the Covenant is preparing to attack the world's greatest fortress. of humanity. With the galaxy on the brink of the abyss, John embarks on a journey to find the key to humanity's salvation, or its extinction: the Halo.

The second season of Halo will arrive exclusively on Paramount+ on February 8, 2024. The premiere will be accompanied by two chapters. After this, we will see a new episode every week until March 21. That is, this season will consist of eight episodes in total. On related topics, Halo Infinite has a resurgence in popularity. Likewise, former developers of the series criticize modern shooters.

Editor's Note:

Considering that many of the video game adaptations are finally successful and well-received by critics, the Halo series feels like something stuck in the past. It's not necessarily bad, but the first season just felt like a story that takes the basics, but leaves the rest aside. Let's hope this doesn't happen with the second season.

Via: Paramount+