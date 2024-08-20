Among the many protagonists who took turns on the stage of the Opening Night Live of Gamescom 2024 there was also The First Berserker: Khazan. For the occasion we saw a crackling gameplay trailer full of action, which at the end revealed the release period.
The game will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC Steam during the early 2025. Fortunately, we won’t have to wait that long to try it. In fact, a technical closed beta testscheduled for theOctober 11 – 20with registrations already open on the game’s official website, this address.
The new gameplay trailer
The First Berserker: Khazan is a hardcore action RPG developed by Nexon and centered in the Dungeon Fighter Online universe, which has millions of fans in Asia.
The new trailer shows cinematic sequences and gameplay of this ambitious anime-style action game with very dark tones. As we can see, the fights are characterized by very fast rhythms, with the protagonist who can perform rapid combos and attacks with various types of weapons, such as broadswords and spears.
