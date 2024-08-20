Among the many protagonists who took turns on the stage of the Opening Night Live of Gamescom 2024 there was also The First Berserker: Khazan. For the occasion we saw a crackling gameplay trailer full of action, which at the end revealed the release period.

The game will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC Steam during the early 2025. Fortunately, we won’t have to wait that long to try it. In fact, a technical closed beta testscheduled for theOctober 11 – 20with registrations already open on the game’s official website, this address.