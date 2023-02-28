For a long time the anime of Attack on Titan has been giving news that a conclusion has finally been reached, this by dividing season four into three different parts. Despite this lengthening of the conclusion, fans have remained aware of the franchise, and for this reason a new trailer has been released.

This latest trailer gives us a look at the first special episode so far, and also shows us how humanity’s final battle against the anime will play out in the anime. eren Yeager and rumbling. This with moments of unbridled action characteristic of the series, as well as a few emotional ones that fans of the manga adaptation will recognize.

Check it here:

This is the synopsis of the series:

A hundred years ago, the Titans appeared. Faced with this invasion, humanity was forced to hide behind huge walls so as not to become food. In this way, human beings were able to know peace and prosperity again, to the point of almost forgetting the real reason why they lived locked up. Then Eren Jaeger appears, a young man who dreams of the outside world, tired of conformism.

Remember that this first part of the final season arrives on March 3rd. Later this year the final part is released.

via: comic book

Editor’s note: We have reached a point where it is already confusing to know which part is which. But at least this year is the end for the anime, surely its fans are going to fully enjoy it.