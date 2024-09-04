Yesterday, Toei Animation revealed the premiere date for the anime of Dragon Ball Daima. While this announcement was made via a tweet, a couple of hours later a trailer was shared that gives us a great look at the last work that Akira Toriyama had the opportunity to participate in.

Through its official YouTube account, Toei Animation shared the new trailer for the anime Dragon Ball Daima, where we can see Goku and Vegeta in one of their classic fightsas well as a couple of additional details about the main plot, in which Karato will have to travel to the Demon Realm.

Throughout this adventure, Goku and company, who have returned to their childhood, They will have to create new alliances and put an end to the villains who not only threaten the Demon Realmbut to the Earth and all its inhabitants. Although this sounds similar to Dragon Ball GT, this new work will have its own differences, including the fact that Akira Toriyama was involved in this project with designs and the story.

We remind you that Dragon Ball Daima It will be released on October 11th. In related news, the Dragon Ball MOBA has already announced a release date. Likewise, here is the new trailer for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero.

Author’s Note:

Dragon Ball Daima It looks very interesting. It’s a proposal that immediately catches the eye, and it’s likely that more than one fan will be interested in how Goku and company’s new adventure will take place.

Via: Toei Animation.