Peacock has released the official trailer for “The Continental“, the latest addition to the franchise of “john wick“. The miniseries, headed by Mel Gibson, is a prequel to the films starring Keanu Reeves, and focuses on Winston Scott (Colin Woodell), who came to acquire “The Continental“, a notorious chain of hotels that Scott established as a neutral haven to house murderers.

“The Continental” is a captivating tribute to New York in the 1970s, with songs by Donna Summer, club scenes in the style Studio 54 and many, many weapons against the backdrop of the dark and dirty streets of the city. The project of Lionsgate Television first gained attention in 2017 and was originally planned to be broadcast on Starz.

Gibson stars as ruthless kingpin Cormac alongside Woodell’s Winston Scott (previously played by Ian McShane). The three-part miniseries also stars Ayomide Adegun, Peter Greene, Ben Robson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Jessica Allain, Mishel Prada, and Nhung Kate.

“This sacred institution wields a power beyond your imagination,” Gibson tells Woodell in the trailer.

“the mainland” was developed and executive produced by Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward and Shawn Simmons, who also serve as writers for the show alongside Ken Kristensen. Executive producer Albert Hughes directed Part 1 and Part 3 of “The Continental“, while Charlotte Brandstrom directed the second part. Additional executive producers include Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee of Thunder Road Pictures, Chad Stahelski, director of “john wickDerek Kolstad, David Leitch, Shawn Simmons, Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese, and Marshall Persinger. Lionsgate Television and Thunder Road Pictures produced the series.

The public will be able to enterThe Continental” from September 22 in Peacock. Part 2 will be released on September 29, and Part 3 will be released on October 6.

Watch the trailer below.

Via: Variety

Editor’s note: I really hope this series doesn’t disappoint, and hopefully some streaming service provider in our territory buys the broadcast rights.