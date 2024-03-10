Last year, driving games had as their greatest exponent Forza Motorsporta reboot of sorts for the franchise that can be considered among the biggest in Microsoft; For its part, Sony also supported Gran Turismo 7 in the VR version. And now, with the path clear, it's time for Nacon launch a game that will surprise those who did not have it on their radar Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crowna new point of view to the simulator genre.

During the official broadcast of the publisher, which also presented the new game of Terminator, a trailer has been released for this simulator that attracts a lot of attention, given that it seems new generation due to its powerful graphics and gameplay with precise control that will raise eyebrows. And it goes without saying that it is a saga that has been around for a few generations in video games, but that for some reason or another has been undervalued.

Here you can take a look:

This is the official description of the title:

Explore, alone or with friends, and discover the riches that Hong Kong Island has to offer. Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown is a racing game and lifestyle experience on Hong Kong Island, recreated at 1:1 scale. On Hong Kong Island, where dreams come true, Radiant has created new standards of luxury. This little-known but very influential organization has invited its members to compete in an extraordinary competition: the Solar Corona. Few know what the group's motives are, but it's clear what they value: prestige, love of cars, and competition.

The game will be released this year for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Nacon

Editor's note: It is incredible that somewhat forgotten sagas can resurface, and even with this second wind achieve the popularity that was not possible with previous releases. It will be a matter of waiting for Nacon to reveal the official release date.