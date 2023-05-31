This year has been one of great premieres on the big screen, speaking of the commercial issue, because in a short time films like Super Mario Bros., Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and more recently, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse. However, there is still a way to go, and that shows it Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Chaos Mutant.

From what has been seen, that will be a version of the beloved characters in which they are teenagers of this same era in which technology is everything and also trends in behavior. To this is added an experimental animation for the franchise that has left more than one doubting. This leads to the release of a new trailer.

See it here:

This is the synopsis:

A new generation of heroes rises from the sewers of New York City. After spending years apart from the human world, in this new adventure, the objective of the Ninja Turtles will be to win the hearts of the inhabitants of the Big Apple, in addition to being accepted as normal fifteen-year-olds.

Remember that the tape arrives in theaters in August of this year.

Via: paramount

Editor’s note: This new concept of the Turtles is interesting, so it will not hurt to take a look at this tape in the coming months. With this, there are few interesting things left for the remainder of 2023.