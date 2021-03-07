The story behind the development of the next game in the Tales of saga is one of those stories in which the latest project in development has been severely affected by a delay. After confirming its arrival on all consoles, including Xbox, last year Bandai Namco was forced to confirm an indefinite delay in the launch of the game. Now, a new trailer for Tales of Arise anticipates new information for next spring, and gives us a little sneak peek.

Posted in Bandai Namco official channel on Youtube, the new trailer of Tales of Arise anticipates new information for next spring, recalling the approach within the history of the game. There is no great news as far as what Tales of Arise has released already, although, it seems that they try remind fans of the saga that development is ongoing.

New Tales of Arise trailer, more info coming spring this year

Nothing has been known about this development for many months, being a big problem that extends to many of those games that were confirmed before COVID-19 altered daily life. Many studies were affected and we have seen that delays have been the predominant pattern in many of them. It usually requires a confirmation on the development of the games, periodic advances that give clues about their status. It seems that it is the intention of this trailer with which They are targeting spring for new information on Tales of Ariseeven where they could confirm its launch.

Tales of Arise is a game that will take a new step in the history of the Tales of saga, with the collaboration of producer Yusuke Tomizawa and designer Minoru Iwamoto, they will continue the adventures in Dahna. We have seen some of the main characters, we even know the plot base that will be fundamental for this role-playing and action game. But after such a long time without information, there is a desire to know the progress they have made in recent months.

And among the information that we want to know, is when will Tales of Arise arrive, knowing that it will be the first to make the leap to the new consoles, as it was confirmed for both Xbox, Playstation and PC.