After three years of waiting, the second season of Squid Game will finally be available on Netflix next December. In this way, the streaming company wants everyone to be aware of the new episodes of the South Korean series. This is how A trailer for the second season of Squid Game.

Although the most recent teaser for the second season of Squid Game is somewhat short, here we can see some of the competitors of this dangerous game, as well as the revelation of Seong Gi-hun, played by Lee Jung-jae, who this time is not motivated by money, but rather wants revenge for everything he experienced in the first part of this story.

Players: It’s almost time. Season 2 of ‘The Squid Game’ arrives on December 26. pic.twitter.com/VPmMMx2SpY — Netflix Spain (@NetflixES) August 11, 2024

According to Hwang Dong-hyuk, creator of this successful property, This season promises to be darker and more dangerous, which has already generated high expectations among fans of the series.While it’s still a couple of months away from its premiere, it’s very likely that Netflix will be sharing more trailers for this show on a regular basis, especially with Geeked Week just a few weeks away.

We remind you that the second season of Squid Game It will premiere on Netflix on December 26, 2024In related topics, you can learn more about the return of this series here.

Author’s Note:

It’s amazing to see the success it has had. Squid GameConsidering the popularity of the series, it is very likely that Netflix is ​​already thinking about how to expand this universe with a new season and, possibly, some spin-off series, not counting the reality show they already have.

Via: Netflix.