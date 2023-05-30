Last year konami finally heralded the rebirth of the franchise Silent Hill, this with a series of games and products that will even return the brand to movie theaters to the delight of fans. On the one hand, a project was also released about which there was not much information, but some doubts were cleared up hours ago.

Silent Hill: Ascension It will be a new experience in which users will have the responsibility of giving some twists to the story, since it is an interactive series that will be broadcast in places like twitch. A place where fans can see the development of a story that could even have a different ending depending on the elections.

Check out his new trailer here:

For now there is no release date for this unique experience, only that it will be present at some point in 2023. So it would be a good idea to konami I launched it in the month of October, this to coincide with the celebration of Halloween. On the other hand, not much is known about Silent Hill 2although there could be a revelation in Summer Game Fest.

Via: konami

Editor’s note: Konami finally returns to the spotlight after having done almost nothing in the world of video games. If all goes well, it is likely that even Castlevania will be one of the beneficiaries of this revival.