A little over a month ago a rather peculiar game was leaked by Atlus, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeancea new version of this title that originally came to nintendo switch in 2021, which reminds us of classic RPGs due to the difficulty and the type of turn-based game. Only this time some changes will be implemented in terms of performance and also extra chapters for those who are left wanting more gameplay.

The most striking thing about this version is the fact that it is finally expanding to more platforms so users will also be able to enjoy it on PlayStation, Xbox and PC. This means that the controversial issue that arose with FPS will be left behind, and the pace on the map will be much more fluid. To this is added that Nintendo It is no longer the company that keeps the exclusive, well remember that since 3DS Only the saga was kept there, excluding the remaster of the third installment.

Here you can see the new trailer:

Here is the description of the game by SEGA and Atlusincluding the points that distinguish it from the vanilla version:

– The definitive version of Shin Megami Tensei V: Fully evolved with stunning visuals for modern consoles, the dark story, unnerving atmosphere and beautiful, monstrous demons are back and better than ever. Massively expanded with new areas, demons, and music, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance features more accessible gameplay, an improved battle system, new demon experiences, and greater countryside exploration. – A story of revenge or creation: which path will you choose? Experience a new story of revenge for the fallen or the original story of Shin Megami Tensei V, both filled with tragic and conflicting decisions, forcing you to confront the ideologies you are willing to fight for. As order and chaos crumble around you, forge your own path to dictate the destiny of humanity. – Explore a post-apocalyptic world: fight through a decimated Tokyo, reduced to a sprawling wasteland and overrun by mythical demons. Travel across wide open areas and explore new locations in search of life-saving items or encounter hundreds of familiar demons and dozens of new ones to fight or befriend as allies.

Remember that Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance the is launched June 14 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: Nintendo Everything

Editor's note: It will be a version that we can now consider as the definitive one, and it calls attention to whether there will be alterations in the story such as a new ending. Fortunately, it won't be long before this game goes on sale.