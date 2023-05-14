













New Trailer for Rurouni Kenshin Reveals Ending and Confirms Release Date | EarthGamer

This animation will be part of the wave of summer season premieres, and although its release on Fuji TV is confirmed, it is not known which video-on-demand service it will be available on. Crunchyroll is yet to say anything about it.

this sneak peek of Rurouni Kenshin also reveals its ending or closing theme, which is ‘kissaki’ and is performed by the singer-songwriter Reol.

It still needs to present its opening theme, so it is possible that another video will come out before its premiere.

The production committee for the series, which is confirmed to be a new adaptation and not a sequel, plans to hold a series of pre-launch presentations to promote it.

Fountain: LIDEN FILMS.

One of them will take place on June 18 at United Cinema Aqua City Odaiba in Tokyo, Japan. It will be attended by voice actors and actresses Sōma Saitō, Rie Takahashi, Makoto Koichi, and Taku Yashiro.

Saitō plays Kenshin Himura, Takahashi plays Kaoru Kamiya, Koichi plays Yahiko Myojin, and Yashiro plays Sanosuke Sagara. Other showings of the series will be in the United States, France, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia, and South Korea.

What era does the Rurouni Kenshin anime take place in?

The manga and anime of Rurouni Kenshin It takes place in the early years of the Meiji era in Japan, a period that began in 1868 and ended in 1912; are the 45 years that Emperor Mutsuhito ruled.

But the facts that support the story include the last years of the Edo period, which are known as Bakumatsu. That is when the Tokugawa shogunate ended and spans from 1853 to 1867 in Japanese history.

This period began with the appearance of Commodore Matthew Perry of the United States Navy in Edo Bay (now Tokyo) in July 1853.

This is how the country of the Rising Sun had to open its doors to the West after many years of self-imposed isolationism.

Rurouni Kenshin is a series that addresses issues related to the above and what happened after the clash of the past with modernity.

Apart from Rurouni Kenshin we have more anime information at EarthGamer.