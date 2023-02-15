Yes ok Horizon: Call of the Mountain It is the launch title that all PlayStation VR2 users must have, we must not forget that it will be available on February 22 Resident Evil Village VRwhich, as its name indicates, It allows us to enjoy this first-person horror title, something that we can clearly see in its new trailer.

Just a week after its launch, PlayStation has shared a new trailer for Resident Evil Village VR Mode. Here we can see more of the gameplay in first person, as well as a couple of unique novelties for this mode, like a shooting gallery and the chance to play the piano.

Resident Evil Village VR Mode Coming to PlayStation VR2 on February 22. Best of all, this is a free update for all users of the base game. Thus, you can enjoy this chilling adventure in its entirety without spending a single penny, as long as you already have the main title.

Editor’s Note:

yes by itself Resident Evil Village It’s already a horror game that does pull some scares, especially when we’re being chased by the baby, I can’t imagine what it’ll feel like once you can see everything in first person.

