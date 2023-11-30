This week was important for fans of the developer known as Level 5since they gave news such as possible release dates for Fantasy Lifeand even one or another image of Decapolice, a game that could be considered its only original in the face of so many second parts. However, the star has been Professor Layton and the New World of Steamthe return of the franchise that has gathered millions of fans, but perhaps deserves even greater recognition.

The game was originally shown during the first NintendoDirect this year, leaving as a final message that it would arrive in the future but there was nothing specific, that immediately made fans think that it could be released in 2023 or at the latest 2024. However, there is news that could be considered slightly negative, given that in a new video they confirmed that the perfect setting for the game will be neither more nor less than 2025.

Within the video we can see some gameplay, preserving the classic mechanics of the franchise that began in the era of nintendo ds and which has culminated in 3DS. For its part, it is established that this adventure is before the spinoff that we saw not long ago on the three-dimensional console and also switchthe same one in which we have seen his daughter, establishing that said release can be considered the epilogue.

Until now it has been said that Professor Layton and the New World of Steam will only come to switchsomething that is no longer a surprise.

Editor’s note: I hope Nintendo takes into account that people are fans of Professor Layton, and that they agree with Level 5 to bring all the previous games ported to the current console, including the collaboration with Phoenix Wright that has become so expensive.