A couple of weeks ago the last chapter of the anime of Pokemon with Ash as the protagonist, and this has led to the preparation for the next show in the franchise, horizons. The same that will begin its broadcasts this week, and promises to be a more condensed story and that perhaps it will not marry a single character.

To create the preamble to the new adventure, a small advance related to the special has been released that will last one hour, with the aim of gradually introducing the protagonists. Well, we will have liko and Rodas well as the classical accompaniment of Pikachuwhich should be clarified, is not that of Ash Ketchum.

Here the video:

Promotional video of the 1-hour special episode with which the Pokémon Horizons anime series begins on April 14 pic.twitter.com/LWkQS9lyZp — PokéXperto (@pokexperto) April 12, 2023

Here the synopsis:

Pokémon Horizons is an anime series inspired by the Pokémon Purple and Pokémon Scarlet video games. The story follows two new trainers, Riko and Roy, on their adventure through the Paldea region.

It should be clear that although the premiere is the next April 14th, It will only be in Japan. And it is that for the moment the last episodes of Ash are being dubbed and broadcast, either on TV or on Netflix. Yes indeed, horizons It will be released at some point in the year but it could surely be gone until the middle of the year like the month of July.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: We are a very short time away from the Pokémon anime finally having a true evolution, since Ash had to get out of the equation for years. We’ll see if the reception of this first episode is worth it.