Since the flop of the movie lightyear For almost a year now, many fans have wondered what the future of pixar, since they haven’t had as many box office hits recently. Among the new proposals that are on the horizon we find Elementarya story that little by little is taking shape in new videos published.

Thus, a new advance has recently been revealed, in which we see the city inhabited by different elements, water, earth, air and fire. And just these replace human beings to take the form of people. With two stellar characters, a girl of fire and a young man of water, who apparently must solve a certain problem.

Here the video:

This is its synopsis:

The film travels with an unlikely couple, Ember and Wade, in a city where residents of fire, water, earth and air coexist. The fire girl and the water boy are about to discover something elemental: how much they really have in common.

Remember that this film hits theaters on June 16.

Via: Youtube

Editor’s note: I really don’t think this movie will make a lot of noise, compared to Inside Out which was a revolution, it even won an Oscar. Right now Pixar is going through a pretty dangerous time.