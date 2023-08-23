payday 3 was finally revealed earlier this year, a game that has been in development for quite some time and has suffered a number of hiccups over that period. Despite all of that, the game looks quite promising and will be officially released on September 21 of next month. To get us all excited for the occasion, developer Starbreeze Studios introduced us to a new gameplay trailer during the opening of gamescom night live.

The trailer itself showed off what appears to be a new mission for the game, in which a team of four infiltrates a warehouse to retrieve some high-security cooling containers. What’s interesting about the quest is that it appears to be timed, as the key item in question degrades over time. Some features were shown, such as a throwable knife and zip lines that the team uses to advance. Of course, the stealthy approach then goes awry and we see more of the frenetic and chaotic combat than all the fans of payday they know and adore.

Given the payday 3 is less than a month away from release, we actually knew quite a bit about the title before today’s trailer. We know that the game will allow you to take hostages and negotiate with the police when your stealthy approach inevitably fails, and that it will be available to play in xbox game pass the day of its release.

The combination of these two things will be music to the ears of anyone hoping to get in on a heist or two next month. However, there is a downside to payday 3, and it is the fact that it requires an always-on internet connection, even if you want to play alone. As with previous titles that required players to have a constant online connection, such as redfall and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, fans were not very happy with the requirement and even began to cancel their pre-sales in protest. There’s still time for Starbreeze to reverse the decision, though unlikely considering we didn’t hear anything during today’s announcement.

Via: The Gamer

Editor’s note: I have always been concerned that people say that to enjoy payday you have to play with real friends and have a lot of communication. But payday 3 looks irresistible, the fact that it’s included in Game Pass will make it easier to find your favorite gang to raid.