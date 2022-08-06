The end of the year is eagerly awaited by My Hero Academia fans, since the sixth season will arrive in the fall, offering the most impressive moments adapted from the respective manga. This time the situation is tense, with an ultimate war between heroes and villains, one in which neither side will be happy until they win.

To celebrate that in a few months new chapters will arrive, the platform of Crunchyroll has released a new advance to make the wait more enjoyable, here you can see specific moments of the war arc. Many of them will be easily spotted by fans who don’t miss the manga issue by issue and week by week.

Here you can check it:

For now, the situation with My Hero Academia It is somewhat bittersweet, since the creator of the franchise announced a few months ago that the end of the work is ready to arrive in approximately one more year in its printed version. That means, that the sixth season could be the penultimate before reaching the definitive conclusion of the story of Deku.

Remember that this new wave of chapters is released in the month of october by Crunchyroll.

Via: comic book