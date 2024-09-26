We are in the last months of the year, and that means that there will be new releases in the cinema that promise to be the best of the Christmas season, among them is the third installment of Sonic The Hedgehog and to the origins of The Lion King with the adventure of Mufasa. For its part, a little before December it is neither more nor less than Moana 2which arrives 8 after its predecessor caught the attention of those who became fanatic about Polynesian culture.

Since November is no longer on its heels, disney It has been decided to release a new trailer for it, in which we see the main characters making a return to the screen, highlighting the main girl, Mauias well as their pets who did not have as much space in the previous adventure. In addition, it is clear that there will be new enemies to face, such as an army of living coconuts that have allegedly been possessed.

Here you can see it:

Here is the description of what can be seen throughout the filming:

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ epic animated musical, “Moana 2,” reunites Moana (voice of Cravalho) and Maui (voice of Johnson) three years later for an expansive new journey alongside a crew of unlikely sailors. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must travel to the distant seas of Oceania and dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike any she has ever faced before. Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino, “Moana 2” features music by Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foa’i and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina. Jared Bush and Miller are writing the film, which is executive produced by Jennifer Lee, Bush and Johnson.

The film will feature the return of several iconic actors who gave life to the main characters of the original story. Rachel House will reprise her role as Tala, Moana’s grandmother; Temuera Morrison will return as Chief Tui, Moana’s father; and Nicole Scherzinger will return as Sina, the protagonist’s mother.

In addition, new voices are added to the cast. Hualālai Chung, David Fane and Rose Matafeo will play Moni, Kele and Loto, Moana’s children. The mysterious figure of Matangi will be played by Awhimai Fraser, while Gerald Ramsey will play the ancestor Tautai Vasa. Finally, Moana’s adorable little sister Simea will be voiced by Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda.

Remember that Moana 2 premieres on November 28.

Via: disney