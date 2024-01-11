A few months ago it was leaked that Nintendo I was working on a new installment of Mario vs. donkey kong, a franchise that had been forgotten due to its taken nature in terms of the use of puzzles with small robots that had the shape of the mustachioed plumber. In the end things were true, and they revealed a remake of the first installment of Game Boy Advancewhich was announced in a company live broadcast and until now no further details had been given.

However, as its release date is already around the corner, it is evident that they had to show something new and they did, because on the official channel of Youtube of Nintendo There is a premiere trailer that tells us the characteristics of this version that has not only been transferred as is from the original console. Among the surprises are a two-player mode, the Merry Mini-Land and Slippery Summit worlds, unlockable Plus levels and expert levels, Time Attack and the ability to choose Casual and Classic difficulties.

Here you can see the video:

This is the new description of the game from Nintendo:

This improved version of Mario vs. Donkey Kong offers over 130 levels and a two-player mode that helps you (and your friends) take on challenges in entirely new ways. Also new to this version of the game are Merry Mini-Land and Slippery Summit: two worlds filled with new enemies and level themes with different gameplay mechanics to keep you on your toes. And if you feel like it, you can unlock Plus Levels and Expert Levels as you play to further intensify the chaos with new gameplay features or additional challenges. Once you think you have mastered all the levels, you will now have the opportunity to play against your toughest opponent: yourself. Mario vs. Donkey Kong will add a Time Attack feature so players can take turns raising their personal bar. Of course, not everything is competition. Mario vs. Donkey Kong brings two new play styles to the game: Casual and Classic. Play the original game in its original form in Classic or give yourself a break and reduce the challenge a bit in Casual – you'll get the same levels, just a little less demanding and with a few more “replay” opportunities.

Remember that Mario vs. donkey kong the is launched February 16th exclusively for switch.

Via: Nintendo Everything

Editor's note: The truth is, even though it is a remake, I really want to return to this game that really has the essence of arcade Donkey Kong. The best thing is that it brings new levels, and is not as expensive as a triple AAA, it will be worth playing it at the Oled.