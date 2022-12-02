SEGA has given fans of the saga good news Yakuza this year, because despite the fact that the creator is no longer working with the franchise, the flame is still alive with the revelation of Like a Dragon: Ishin! And now, after having no news for a long time, a new trailer is finally revealed in which the different combat movements are more detailed.

In the video you can see different styles that the character can carry with him, whether it’s from a swordsman, a shooter or even a brawler who will connect blows until he kills the enemies. In addition, the special movements are something that cannot be missing and to that we add the colorful graphics that accompany the different animations available.

Check the video:

This is the description of the new video according to the page of SEGA:

Draw the weapon of your choice, be it a samurai blade, a feudal-era firearm, or your bare knuckles! Engage in visceral combat that allows you to switch between four different battle styles: Swordsman, Gunman, Wild Dancer, and Brawler.

Remember that the video game is released next February 21 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PS4, PS5 and PC.

Via: Youtube

Editor’s note: I’m not so used to the world of Yakuza, but it is clear that this title continues to preserve everything that makes the brand great. I hope one day to give it a try.