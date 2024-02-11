As part of the trailers that have come to light thanks to the Super Bowl, 20th Century Fox has shared a new trailer for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, the new installment of the acclaimed series. On this occasion, We can see a world that increasingly resembles what we saw in the original 1968 film.

After a successful trilogy, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will leave Caesar aside, and will focus on new characters and a never-before-seen kingdom. Here, a young human girl, played by Freya Allan, who you will remember for her role as Ciri in the series The Witcher, will have to flee from the monkey society. This is the description of the tape:

“Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the epic franchise set several generations in the future after Caesar's reign, in which apes are the dominant species living in harmony, and humans have been reduced to living in harmony. the shadows. As a tyrannical new ape leader builds his empire, a young ape embarks on a harrowing journey that will make him question everything he knew about the past and make decisions that will define the future, of both apes and humans.”

We remind you that Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will hit theaters on May 10, 2024. On related topics, here you can see the first trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine.

The Planet of the Apes series is one that has taken on new life since the 2011 film. The strangest thing is that, despite all the movies we have seen in the last decade, this continues to be a franchise with a lot of quality.

