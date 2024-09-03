We are getting closer to the premiere of Joker: Folly of Two next October 4th. In this way, A new trailer for this film was recently shared, which gives us a better look at Arthur Fleck, played by Joaquin Phoenix, and some of the misdeeds he will be involved in.

Although the progress is short, shows us Joker moments before murdering a judgesimilar to what happened in the first film. Likewise, we get to see Harley Quinn, played by Lady Gaga, before taking on the role of a henchman. This way, fans now have a better idea of ​​what to expect.

While we’ve already seen a couple of trailers, there’s still a lot that’s unknown about Joker: Folie à Deux. Fans still have to wait a little longer to get a clear idea of ​​how this version of the beloved DC character will behave, But the first film made it clear that this is a very different reinterpretation of the character.something that has pleased many, but others are not entirely happy.

We can only wait to see the general reception of the film. Joker: Folly of Two will hit theaters on October 4, 2024. In related topics, here you can see another trailer for the film. Likewise, it seems that Joker 3 It is not in the director’s plans.

Author’s Note:

Joker: Folly of Two It looks like it will be more of the same. While this may be more than enough for some, there are others who were hoping that this sequel would give us the chance to see a character a little more closely tied to the comics, something that doesn’t seem to be happening.

Via: Rotten Tomatoes Trailers