We are just over a month away from the premiere of John Wick: Chapter 4. Thus, Lionsgate, those in charge of this beloved action series, have shared a new trailer today for what It is probably the last adventure of this character played by Keanu Reeves.

This trailer is packed with everything fans love about the series. Gun fights, unprecedented action, unique locations around the world and, above all, a dog that does a great job helping the protagonist.

Remember, John Wick: Chapter 4 It will hit theaters on March 24, 2023. Along with Reeves, this installment will feature the participation of Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, and Ian McShane.

On related topics, John Wick: Chapter 4 it will be the longest installment in the series. In the same way, the creator of this franchise would be in charge of the film of sifu.

Editor’s Note:

John Wick is pure fun, and the movies do a great job of offering an escape that can only be found in the theater. In this way, I can’t wait to see the new movie, and be amazed by all the action sequences.

Via: Lionsgate