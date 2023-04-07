Today many announcements have been released around the universe of Star Warsbut as it is a work of lucasfilm, it was obvious that more sagas of this brand were going to be present. For that very reason we were presented with a new trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destinywhich looks to be the last adventure we will have with Harrison Ford.

In this trailer we get a chance to take a look at the action scenes, as well as the premise that Indiana’s character is now retired and looking for a much more peaceful life. However, the call for adventure has arrived, so he must embark on one more trip in which the dangers will not be precisely few.

Here you can see it:

This is the synopsis of the tape:

The most famous archaeologist in the history of cinema returns. Indiana Jones, also known as Indy, returns with a new adventure to the big screen in this fifth installment of the franchise. Harrison Ford reprises the iconic college professor and archaeologist characterized by his unmistakable whip and hat. Steven Spielberg produces this film that will work as a ‘reboot’ that will restart a new franchise, based on the characters created by Philip Kaufman and George Lucas.

Remember that the film opens on June 29.

Via: Disney

editor’s note: Wow, Disney has many premieres prepared for this year, this both in the cinema part as well as in its Disney Plus series. Hopefully the last Indiana trip is worth it.