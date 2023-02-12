A new installment of the Super Bowl is being held today, and although everything is focused on such a special game, it is also a good framework for commercial advances to be revealed by sponsors. And now, a new preview of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 has been released. A tape highly anticipated by Marvel fans.

Check it out right here:

In the video you can finally see the appearance of Gamora, since in previous segments there was doubt that she was present, and it seems that she will return on adventures with the team of guardians, despite being someone from another universe. For its part, the rumors that we would see the origin of Rocket are true. To that is added another look at Adam Warlock, a highly anticipated character to reach the saga.

Remember that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 opens on May 5 in theaters.

Via: Marvel

Editor’s note: With each advance of this film the excitement grows, since it is by far one of Marvel’s favorite teams, and since this is their last appearance in the spotlight, it is logical that everyone will want to go see the film.