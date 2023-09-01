Many thought that movies related to video games had ended up coming out this year with Grand Touring, but it seems that this is far from being real, because there is a film in the shadows that perhaps some do not have on the radar. And with that we are clearly talking about Five Nights at Freddy’s, a horror franchise that comes with its adaptation in a couple of months.

To celebrate that all this is almost a fact, a new trailer has been released in which we learn more about the story and admire the animatronic protagonists of the franchise.

Here you can see it:

Here its synopsis:

The terrifying phenomenon of horror gaming becomes a chilling cinematic event when Blumhouse, the producer of M3GAN, The Black Phone and The Invisible Man, brings Five Nights at Freddy’s to the big screen. The film follows a troubled security guard as he starts working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. As he spends his first night on the job, he realizes that it won’t be so easy to make it through the night shift at Freddy’s.

Remember that this film is released on October 27th in theaters and that same day in Peacock only in the United States.

Via: Universal

Editor’s note: Although I’m not a fan of the franchise, the truth would be nice to see the movie for the horror elements. It arrives exactly on the indicated date.