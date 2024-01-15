We are just over a month away from the launch of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, one of the most anticipated titles of 2024, and the strongest premiere for the first quarter of the year. Thus, Square Enix has shared a new trailer that gives us a better look at the adventure that awaits us.

Although the new trailer lasts just over a minute, it shows us a lot. Not only is Sephiroth given a focus, but it also gives us a look at the fight against Terror of the Deep, the Junon ceremony and the Nibelheim incident. Likewise, it offers us the first look at new creatures and characters, such as Midgardsormr.

Although for the moment it is unknown if Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will follow to the letter the story of the original PlayStation 1, What we have seen so far makes it clear that key moments, such as the Nibelheim incident, will continue to be part of this reimagining. We can only wait to see what will happen with Aerith.

We remind you that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth It will arrive on PlayStation 5 on February 29, 2024. This title will be the first PS5 title that requires one disc only for installation, and another to play. Likewise, in theory, its exclusivity on the Sony console is only three months. On related topics, FFVII Rebirth will have an open world map. Likewise, these are the first details of Final Fantasy XVII.

Editor's Note:

I can't wait to play Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. This is my most anticipated game of the year, and I can't wait to see what kind of surprises Square Enix will deliver. Likewise, I want to see the new features made to the combat system, one of the best in the entire series.

Via: square enix