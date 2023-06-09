A wave of games has been unveiled today at Summer Game Fest, ranging from a new Sonic to a Prince of Persia that fully returns to the roots of the franchise. However, a saga that could not be missing is Final Fantasy and that was with a new trailer for Ever Crisis.

Here you can see it:

There is no release date for this game yet, but it is expected to arrive this year. There is also a registration for a closed beta between the 8th and 28th of this month. For its part, this will be exclusive to the Android operating system.

Via: Summer Game Fest