This year has been a success in terms of films distributed by Universal PicturesWell, to begin with, we had the premiere of Super Mario Bros. The Movie a couple of weeks ago. However, they are not going to stop with that, and it is that fast and furious x is just around the corner to continue offering wild but beloved action scenes.

To celebrate that its theatrical release is near, a new trailer has been released in which we see more action scenes and where the audience’s favorite characters appear in their shiny cars. This is an important number for the saga, being installment number 10 and that has led us to think that it could just be the final chapter of the story.

Here you can see it:

This is the synopsis of the film:

Fast And Furious X, the tenth film in the saga, presents the final chapters of one of the most famous film franchises in the world, now in its third decade, with the same cast and main characters as when it all began. Through many missions and with all the odds stacked against them, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted and outpaced all enemies in their path. Now, they face the deadliest opponent they’ve ever faced: a terrifying menace rising from the shadows of the past, fueled by the idea of ​​bloody revenge, determined to tear the family apart and destroy them all. and everything Dom loves, forever.

Remember that the tape opens in the month of May.

Via: Universal

editor’s note: The truth is, I don’t believe anything about the saga finally ending, I bet that if it does well at the box office they will continue with installment number eleven. We’ll see in a couple of months what the audience’s reception is like in terms of criticism and earnings.