If you are interested in seeing all the games of Everybody 1-2 Switchyou will be glad to know that Nintendo just showed a new trailer that shows more details of the game. In total, there are more than two dozen different experiences.

First, there are the experiences for 2-8 players with exclusive games for the Joy-Con mode. The lineup includes Balloons, Hip Thrust, Relay Race, Samurai Sword Fight and Hide and Seek with Joy-Con.

As for the experiences that have 2-100 players in the Smart Device Modethe lineup includes Bingo, Ice Cream Shop, Color Shot and Auction.

Finally, there are the games that can be played on both modeswith support for 2-8 players with Joy-Con o 2-100 players with smart devices: Statues, Quiz, Ninjas, UFOs, Jump Rope, Squats, Kitchen Timer and Musical Chairs. There is also Bingo Party and Quiz Party as festivities for everyone.

Check out the new trailer for Everybody 1-2 Switch below, which highlights all the different games included in the release of switches.

Everybody 1-2 Switch arrives at switches on June 30, 2023.

Via: Nintendo Everything

Editor’s note: This game is going to be crazy, the only bad thing is that there will be few occasions in which, at least for me, I gather a number of people to make it fully enjoyable.