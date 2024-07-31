The new trailer for DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO, released by Bandai Namco in an official note, introduces the characters from the first two sagas of Dragon Ball Z, the Saiyan Saga and the Namek Saga, previewing the protagonists and epic battles that will enliven the game. DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO will be available on October 11, 2024 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.. The game is currently available for pre-order, which will give access to special characters without having to unlock them in-game: Gogeta, Gogeta Super Saiyan, Gogeta Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan, Broly, Broly Super Saiyan, and Super Saiyan Broly Full Power. As a pre-order bonus, a playable character will also be included, to be revealed at a later date.

The developers assure that the game will be extremely faithful to the original series, guaranteeing fans the emotions already experienced.

The Saiyan Saga marks the beginning of the rivalry between Goku and Vegetawith the series of battles starting with Raditz and continuing with Nappa and Vegeta himself. Among the new characters joining the roster from this saga are the Saibaman, the green humanoids that grow from a seed, and Chiaotzu, Tenshinhan’s best friend and one of Goku’s allies.

Below is the presentation video

The Namek Saga follows the journey of Vegeta, Gohan, Krillin and Goku to face the threat of Friezathe evil emperor who seeks to obtain the Dragon Balls. New characters from this saga include Cui, Dodoria, Zarbon, Guldo, Recoome and Ginyu. Nail, the fierce Namekian warrior, will also be available. Frieza will appear in the roster with all his DRAGON BALL Z forms, from First Form to Fourth Form (Full Power) where he fights against the legendary Super Saiyan Son Goku.