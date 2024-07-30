Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero continues to give a lot to talk about. As we approach the release date of this title, Bandai Namco continues to share new information about this title, and A trailer was recently revealed that gives us a look at the rest of the playable characters available in this installment.

On this occasion, the new trailer of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero It is focused on the sagas of the Saiyans and Freezer. The trailer has thus confirmed that the following characters will be part of the selection of fighters:

Raditz

Saibaman

Chiaotzu

Cui

Dodoria

Zarbon

Super Zarbon

Nail

Guldo

Recoome

Captain Ginyu

Freezer (Z) – First form

Freezer (Z) – Second form

Freezer (Z) – Third form

Freezer (Z) – Fourth form

Frieza (Z) – Full Power

Thus, the cast of characters available in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero continues to grow in an impressive way. Considering that there are still a couple of months left until the release of this title, it is likely that we will soon see more trailers focused on the other sagas of Akira Toriyama’s work.

We remind you that Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on October 11, 2024. In related topics, here you can see the new trailer for Dragon Ball Daima. Likewise, this is Akira Toriyama’s favorite arc.

Author’s Note:

One of the aspects that has always stood out in the Tenkaichi Budokai games has been the great selection of characters, and it’s good to see that Sparking! Zero continues this tradition in a way that all fans can appreciate. It will be interesting to see another dark fighter join the cast.

Via: Bandai Namco