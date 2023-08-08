Many announcements have been made known thanks to the new Pokemon PresentsThis includes a bit of what will be experienced at the World Cups in Japan, animated series that span more than one generation of characters, and much more. In the same way, video games are an important part, and for that reason there are news of one of the titles to be launched this year.

After what was seen in the Nintendo Direct in June, people expected more than Detective Pikachu Returnsand now more of the story is revealed to us, being a continuation in which the character is looking for his lost companion with the help of Tim. However, the puzzles will be bigger and there will be creatures from other regions to complement the adventure.

Here the video:

Remember that Detective Pikachu Returns is released on October 6 of this year on Nintendo Switch.

Via: Pokemon