It is well known that this year has been one of great video game launches, including The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom, Final Fantasy XVI, Starfield and many more to come in the coming months. However, there is also DLC content to come that promises a lot, one of which is precisely the expansion of Cyberpunk 2077 that will supposedly right the wrongs of the past.

To prepare for its launch, a new trailer has been revealed with cinematics that look like a new generation. Here you can check it:

This is the synopsis of the content:

#PhantomLiberty is an upcoming spy thriller expansion for #Cyberpunk2077 . He returns as the cybernetically enhanced mercenary V and embarks on a high-stakes mission of espionage and intrigue to save the president of NUSA. In the dangerous district of Dogtown, you must forge alliances within a web of shattered loyalties and sinister political machinations. Do you have what it takes to survive?

It is worth mentioning that this content will be the only one that is integrated into the video game, and that is due to the technical implications that it has taken to achieve a new, larger area that will surprise players. That’s why it’s only released on consoles like PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Remember that Cyberpunk 2077 Is available in PS4, Ps5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Youtube

Editor’s note: It is a positive way to close the video game, this after becoming known as something negative to the world. They achieved things on good terms with the audience that has had faith in them since The Witcher 3.