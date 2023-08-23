CD Project RED has shared a new trailer for the upcoming DLC ​​of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Libertywhich will be released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and pc through Steam, GOG and Epic Games Store on September 26, 2023. The following was also confirmed:

“Some of these features will also be added to the base game, as part of Update 2.0, which will be available on next generation consoles and! pc!”

During the DLC Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, players will take on the role of V in a new mission to save the resident of the New United States of America after her orbital shuttle is shot down over Night City’s deadliest district: Dogtown. This leads players down a rabbit hole of espionage and political intrigue connecting the highest levels of power with the brutal world of black market mercenaries.

The expansion of cyberpunk 2077 presents a “hard-hitting spy-thriller adventure in a whole new place.” Throughout the new story, players will meet and work with new characters, including FIA sleeper agent Solomon Reed, played by Idris Elba.

Among the returning cast is Keanu Reeves, reprising his role as rebellious rocker Johnny Silverhand. The expansion also comes with a host of new content, including new quests, assignments, and assignment types; new vehicles, technology, cyber-implants and weapons; a new Relic skill tree for greater freedom in creating a unique play style.

Pre-orders for the expansion are now available on all platforms, including a bundle Cyberpunk 2077 & Phantom Libertywhich includes the expansion and the base game, the latter being necessary to play Phantom Liberty. Anyone who buys in advance Phantom Liberty will receive a special bonus: early access to the Quadra Sport R-7 “Vigilante” upon the release of the expansion, and users of PlayStation will receive three premium avatars from the profile of playstation network.

You can see the trailer “New Ways to Play” of the DLC Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty next:

Via: Youtube

Editor’s note: They said that I was crazy to defend cyberpunk 2077 and the only one who believed in me was José Antonio Badía. Now check out what a great game it is with the new DLC and the optimizations that came with the software updates.