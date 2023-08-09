A couple of days ago Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III was officially announced, a game that will follow the past reboots that have been released in previous years, leaving aside the original releases to tell a totally new story. And now, more information has been presented that fans of the franchise in question will surely like.

own Activision has released a new video in which we are apparently meeting the character of makarov, which apparently will have an important role in this title that seems to be about criminals and the special team that we already know from past installments. And it is worth mentioning, that there is no gameplay shown within the material yet.

Here you can see it:

As soon as the official reveal of the game will be next 17 of August when players can know much more. Its release is scheduled for November 10 of this year on new generation consoles and also PC, where precisely the exclusivity would be taken away from BattleNet.

Via: Youtube

Editor’s note: It is strange that Activision has not continued with its plan to let the franchise rest for a year, but it is that the last installment has done very well in terms of sales, so they are not going to let the mine go. of gold.