Something strange that happens with the world of anime at this time is that the seasons are being divided into two parts, this has happened recently with series like Spy X Family and also Attack on Titan. And now, the same thing is happening with Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, saga that is coming to the end of the first half.

With the newest episode setting the stage for a look into Ichigo’s past as he tries to discover his roots, the series revealed that Part 1 will involve two episodes airing back-to-back. And not to forget the story, they reveal a new trailer that will guide us to the long-awaited hook of the chapters.

Take a peek:

It is worth mentioning, that episodes 11 and 12 of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War they will air next December 26they will be broadcast on streaming platforms such as hulu Y DisneyPlus. It is worth commenting that this series is only available in the United States and Canada in America, so Latam fans will continue to wait.

For its part, the second part of the chapters does not yet have a release date, there will be a break after this first broadcast reaches its conclusion.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: It seems quite strange to me that this anime has not yet reached our territory, after all it already has dubbing in the corresponding language. For now we can only wait to see if they want to add it.