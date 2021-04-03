Studio Marvel has published a new trailer for the superhero movie “Black Widow”. The promo video appeared on April 3 at Youtube-channel Marvel Entertainment.

The world premiere is scheduled for July 5th. The film is based on the Marvel comics about the adventures of the superhero Black Widow. This is the 24th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The action of the film takes place after the events of the film “The First Avenger: Confrontation”

The main role went to Scarlett Johansson. Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz and Robert Downey Jr. will also appear in the tape.

Earlier, Variety named the most anticipated films of 2021. The selection included both new releases and films that were supposed to be released last year, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, their premiere was postponed. This year is expected to release such films as “Morbius”, “Godzilla vs. Kong”, “Black Widow”, the ninth part of the action movie “Fast and the Furious” and others.