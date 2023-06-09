Summer Game Fest has been quite big in terms of announcements from major companies, but spaces have also been given to games that also have their own niche of fans. One of them was Black Desert: Land of the Morning Light. New expansion of this MMORPG that new users will like.

The next expansion of Black Desert Online, Land of the Morning Light, brings a host of new monstrous bosses to the open-world action MMORPG. As revealed during Summer Game Fest 2023, the teaser trailer gives us a look at these mythical enemies inspired by Korean folklore, including the huge snake-like creature called Imoogi, which will arrive after launch, as well as the tiger lord Sangoon, the Golden Pig King, the ghost Vengeful Songakshi and more, available throughout the expansion’s quest line. The expansion Land of the Morning Light of Black Desert Online it will be released on June 14, 2023.

Here the video:

Remember that this game is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC. The DLC is released on June 14.

