Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is positioned as one of the most anticipated films of the second half of the year. Although we already had a glimpse of this film through its first trailer, this preview only shows us a little of the atmosphere and tone. In this way, Today a new video has been released focusing on the story of this sequel.

The second trailer offers some answers that fans have had for some time. Here, We see that Lydia has summoned Beetlejuice to help her find Astrid.who is apparently lost in the afterlife. However, it seems that Lydia has promised to marry Beetlejuice in order to solve her problems.

This sequel will feature the participation of Michael Keaton, who reprises one of his most famous roles. Likewise, we can once again see Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara as women from the Deetz family, and one of the biggest novelties is Lydia, played by Jenna Ortega. We remind you that Beetlejuice Beetlejuice It will be released on September 4, 2024. On related topics, here you can see another trailer for this film.

Author’s Note:

Of all the legacy sequels, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice looks like the most interesting. More than just offering endless nostalgia, there’s also a big emphasis on expanding this universe and continuing the original story, something that not many films of this type do.

Via: Warner Bros.