After 13 years, James Cameron will finally give us Avatar: The Way of Waterthe sequel to his acclaimed 2009 film. Although its premiere is getting closer and we haven’t seen much about this film yet, beyond a small teaser a couple of months ago, this has been corrected today as a new trailer is here.

On this occasion, the long-awaited trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water shows us a little more about the life of Jake Sully and Neytiri Omaticaya, our protagonists. However, a new conflict will make them abandon the peaceful life they have, and seek allies in lands beyond those we have seen.

Avatar: The Way of Water will premiere on December 16, 2022. This film is positioned to be one of the greatest successes of cinema. On related topics, James Cameron issues messages for potential trolls on the tape. Similarly, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandorathe game in this series, has been delayed.

Editor’s Note:

While the first Avatar movie was a smash hit in 2009, the movie industry has changed substantially in the last decade, and nothing guarantees that the same will happen with this sequel. Although it arrives in theaters in a period without a Marvel or DC movie in the sights, nothing rules out that the interest of the public remains as strong as it was a couple of years ago.

Via: Avatar