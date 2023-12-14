Interesting things were announced this year through Nintendo Direct broadcasts, one of them being the Another Code: Recollectionremastering of a classic nintendo ds next to its respective sequel that arrived some time later on the Wii, restricting for some reason to the American continent. Since its official announcement, not much more has been said about it, but now things are going to change due to a new trailer that has been released online.

In the video they show us a little more of the background of the main female character in the story, Ashleywho will have to solve different mysteries to progress within different scenarios, which are reminiscent of the classic novel games that were launched on the dual-screen console of Nintendo. You can also see that the way we move the character is transferred from the Wii sequel to the first adventure.

Here you can see it:

This is the synopsis of Another Code: Recollection.

Discover mysteries and visions of the past in this two-game collection, fully enhanced for the Nintendo Switch system. In the game Another Code: Two Memories, formerly known as Trace Memory for the Nintendo DS system, Ashley travels to the lonely Blood Edward Island after receiving a letter from the father she thought had died. In the sequel Another Code: R – Journey into Lost Memories, unreleased in North America, an older Ashley will meet new people and unravel the memories of her beloved deceased mother. Another Code: Recollection, which contains both games. Pre-orders are now available on the Nintendo eShop.



Something that accompanies this game in an incredible way is that the player can now download a totally free demo. And the saved data can be transferred to the full version that is released on January 19, 2024.

Via: Nintendo

Editor's note: Nintendo has made a rather strange decision when it comes to reviving forgotten franchises, but it is appreciated that more people can pay attention to it now that video games are no longer niche. We will have to try that demo immediately.