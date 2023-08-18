A few weeks ago through Comic Con 2023 The new Adventure Time series was revealed: Fionna & Cake, a spinoff of the franchise known to be born in 2010, and which will now put these two characters as protagonists. Since his announcement, he had not shown much about it, but it seems that himself cartoon Network wants this series to become a success.

Something that should be commented about the series is that it is not the first time they have appeared on the scene, since there were already a couple of episodes in which their adventures are narrated, this by The Ice King, who presumably will have invented them. Since those chapters, fans have wanted more of this pair, so they have listened.

Here is the synopsis of the series:

Based on characters from the beloved “Adventure Time” franchise, this new 10-episode series set in the Land of Ooo follows alternate universe versions of Finn and Jake on a multiverse journey of self-discovery. When Fionna and her partner Cake find themselves in the crosshairs of a powerful new enemy, they have no choice but to seek the help of the former Ice King Simon Petrikov.

Remember that the series premieres on August 31 on Max, in Latam for now it’s HBO Max.

Via: Max

Editor’s note: This new series attracts a lot of attention, so it will not hurt to take a look at it in a couple of weeks. In fact, there is the question if some characters will reprise their role in the dubbing.