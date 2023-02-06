These days have been pretty iconic for franchises. Fast and Furious, and that is because we are very close to the premiere of the next trailer for the new production that is about to hit theaters. And for that, compilations of each tape have been released, thus the fifth chapter being the one that is being remembered with great nostalgia.

In said video we are emphasized that this is a countdown to reach the tenth place of films, it is unknown if it will be the last installment of its entire history or if there will be a restart for the new generations. And it is that, the first official look at the film is the next Feb. 10to have its premiere later in the year.

See it here:

For now, this is the only synopsis of Fast X:

Fast X is an American action film directed by Louis Leterrier and written by Justin Lin and Dan Mazeau. It is the sequel to F9, which acts as the 10th main installment and the 11th feature film in the Fast & Furious franchise.

Remember that the movie opens next may 19.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: This franchise has lasted quite a while, even a little longer than Marvel’s own connected universe of movies, and it seems that fans haven’t gotten tired of it despite having many installments. Anyway, it will surely break at the box office due to its popularity.