This year for disneyplus It has been somewhat empty in terms of series and movies, but there are projects that have certainly saved this platform from oblivion, one of the programs that helped was The Mandalorian season 3. And it seems that Star Wars will continue to take flight now that we reaffirm the arrival of Ahsoka For this summer.

This was through a new trailer that shows us the main character and his Jedi combat moves, while also establishing faces that have only been seen through novels or animated series. Added to this is a deeper story for the Order 66 fugitive, who will seek to make her way in the deep galaxy.

Here you can see it:

Remember that the next August 23rd the chapters are starting to arrive Star Wars: Ahsoka. Each of them will be released weekly on the platform of disneyplus.

Via: Disney

Editor’s note: The series promises a lot in terms of context for Star Wars. So we will be aware of what happens with her. Hopefully it’s not as disappointing as it was with Obi-Wan.