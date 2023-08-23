Gamescom 2023 did not stop as announcements with their certain degree of importance, since in a couple of hours they showed us that Little Nightmares III exists, as well as the arrival of Age of Empires IV to consoles of Xbox. And within all these announcements they finally confirmed the release date of the long-awaited sonic super stars.

Through a video that also shows us the multiplayer that this classic-style title will have, we have been told that this launch is scheduled for the next October the 17th. In addition, they confirm that the multiplayer will not only focus on the campaign, but that there will also be a battle mode.

Check the video:

Remember sonic super stars will come to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Without a doubt, it will be a delivery that the fans of the time of sonic in SEGA Genesis they will fully enjoy. The best thing is that there is the option to play in the company of three more people.

Via: gamescom