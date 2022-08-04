Since Dead by Daylight has become the quintessential survival game, many collaborations have emerged with the appearance of special scenarios and characters to unlock. Even one of the most popular was the one they had in 2021 with Resident Evil, same that is spreading with more content of the beloved saga of capcom.

To celebrate the union between video games, it was decided to launch a new video trailer, in which you can see characters like Ada Wong, Rebecca Chambers and the one that attracted the most attention, Albert Wesker. That means that there will be more missions in which the leading girls will have to manage to fight the iconic villain of the franchise.

Here you can check it:

It is worth noting, that with this collaboration of Dead by Daylight Y resident Evilusers will be able to enjoy games on the map of the famous police station of Raccoon City. The best thing is that the phase is united in a kind of story, so it will be a great way to enjoy more of the lore of this crossing of interesting universes.

The crossover doesn’t have a release date yet. Remember that the game is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: gonintendo