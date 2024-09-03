This year it was announced in the Nintendo Direct of summer the unexpected but now very desired Mario & Luigi: Brothershipa game that marks the return of the beloved RPG franchise, where we finally have the appearance of this spinoff on a console that is also considered home-based. And now that we are a couple of months away from its release, more details have been revealed about what we will see throughout the turn-based adventure, such as character characteristics and the background of the story.

The first thing they have established is that the story takes place in the immense ocean of Concorda mysterious new world. Mario and Luigi, originally from the Mushroom Kingdom, embark on an adventure to uncharted islands floating adrift at sea. Traveling aboard Shipshape Island, their journey takes them to the home of a majestic site known as the Tree of Concord.

Here is the description that was given to the islands:

– Great Great Island: The island is full of hard and sturdy objects, including the sacred soil of Gragradish. All over the island are displayed objects made by residents who love to make things.

– Tuis Island: This is a tourist island blessed with abundant nature. There grows a large tree with a strange shape called Twisttree and it is the symbol of the island.

– Savireta Island: An island with a diverse collection of old buildings. Recently, it seems that kidnapper birds have been appearing frequently and kidnapping the island’s residents.

– Xenialver Island: This is an urban island that contributed to the economic development of Connect Land. Many of the residents are concerned with business, giving the island a hectic atmosphere.

– Kandang Island: Half of the island is made of magma and the other half is ice. Here live two opposing races that seem to fight every day over one issue or another.

Here are two new trailers:

It is worth mentioning that the game will return to the basic attacks from every title in the franchise in question, with the classic hammer and also the shoes to carry out the reaction commands, since depending on the button pressed, more life will be lost or even the enemy’s attacks will be completely dodged. There will also be new Tandem attacks, special ones where both brothers must cooperate to win the battles.

Remember that Mario & Luigi: Brothership The arrives November 7th to Nintendo Switch.

Via: NE

Author’s note: This will be one of the big games to be released for Switch this year. Honestly, I’m dying to return to this franchise that we had missed because of the AlphaDream game.