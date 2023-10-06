More of 112 people died this Thursday in a drone attack against a military academy in central Syria, where an officer promotion ceremony was taking place.

Among the victims of the bombing, which took place in the city of Homs, There are 21 civilians, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (OSDH), based in the United Kingdom.

The numbers could increase in the coming hours, as more than 125 people were injured, some seriously, the organization added.

The Syrian army said in a statement that the attack was carried out with “drones loaded with explosives” and attributed the tragedy to “terrorist organizations.” He also promised to “respond firmly.”

No group has claimed responsibility for the action at the moment, although it is known that groups Jihadists who control part of the territory sometimes use armed drones.

Homs became a rebel stronghold after the 2011 pro-democracy uprising, but government forces They recovered the town in 201.

After the attack on the military academy, government forces bombed the Idlib region, the last stronghold of the rebels in the northwest of the country, according to the testimonies of some inhabitants. The OSDH reported four civilian deaths.

The Syrian war, which broke out after harsh government repression against the wave of protests of 2011caused half a million deaths and left a fragmented country.

The Kurds established an autonomous administration in the northeast of the country, regularly bombed by the Turkish army.

Wave of attacks

Türkiye bombed a power plant yesterdaya dam, a factory and several oil sites in Hasaka province, controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a coalition dominated by Kurds and backed by the United States.

The SDF played a key role in the defeat of the Islamic State group in Syria

According to a statement from the Kurdish forces, “six members of the security forces were killed in one attack” and “two civilians” who were on a motorcycle died in another. SDF spokesman Farhad Chami reported a ninth death.

US F-16 fighter jets shot down a drone belonging to NATO ally Turkey that was seen as a potential threat to US forces in Syria.

On Thursday morning, US forces observed drones attacking in northeastern Syria, some of them within a “restricted operating zone” (ROZ) near Hasakah, about a kilometer away from US troops, the spokesman said. of the Pentagon, Brigadier General Pat Ryder.

A man cries as doctors treat a victim at Kenana Hospital following an attack in the town of Darat Izza, northwest of Aleppo.

Türkiye had justified the attacks by the attack pcarried out on Sunday against the Ministry of the Interior in Ankara, which left two police officers dead.

This attack was claimed by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK, Turkish), in the armed struggle against the Turkish authorities.

Türkiye claims that the perpetrators of the attack were trained in Syria. ANDhis nation is described as “terrorist” to the main component of the SDF, the YPG (People’s Protection Units), which it sees as an extension of the PKK.

AFP

